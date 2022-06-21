Tambuwal reinstates chief of staff, nominates 9 commissioners

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has reinstated his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Mukhtar Magori and nominated nine new commissioners in the state.

The chief of staff and other members of the state executive council resigned from their positions on April 27 to pursue their 2023 political ambition.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the nominees include six commissioners who left the cabinet two months ago.

“The reappointed commissioners were Aminu Bodinga, Col. Garba Moyi (retd), Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Abdullahi Maigwandu and Abubakar Maikudi.

“Also nominated were Abdullahi Hausawa, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Public Relations Officer in the state, Abubakar Dange and Bashir Lambara.”

