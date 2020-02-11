TARABA: Electoral Commission fixes date for LG polls

A date has been fixed for the conduct of Local Government elections in Taraba State which was supposed to be conducted in 2019 but could not hold owing to security challenges in the state at the time.

This was revealed on Monday by Dr. Philip Duwe, the Chairman Taraba Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), who said while speaking to newsmen in the state capital of Jalingo, that the polls have been fixed for, May 16.

The Chairman Taraba Independent Electoral Commission also explained that the budget for the conduct of the elections was approved since 2019.

“Today, Feb. 10 the commission wishes to announce the commencement of the process for the conduct of the local government elections into the 16 councils and 168 council wards in the state.

“The process will go on within the minimum 90 days’ notice as required by law and elections will be conducted by May 16,” he said.

