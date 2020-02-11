10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Tuesday morning.

1. BUHARI TO BOKO HARAM: Your days are numbered

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday his administration would continually frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end. The President stated this while commiserating with the family of victims of terror attacks at Auno village, along Damaturu–Maiduguri Road in Borno State. He also condoled with the Borno State Government over the attacks and warned that ”terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered.” Read more

2. BOKO HARAM: Gov Zulum blames army over killing of 30 travelers in Borno

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Monday held the military responsible for Sunday night’s attack on stranded travelers by Boko Haram militants in Auno town, near Maiduguri. At last 30 travelers were killed by the marauders who attacked the stranded victims outside the military entrance city gate on that fateful day. The governor, who visited the scene of the incident, expressed disappointment with the inability of the soldiers to protect harmless civilians in the town. Read more

3. PDP claims Nigerian govt’s fresh $500m loan request is aimed at servicing cabal’s interest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday told the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to drop the idea of mortgaging the country’s future with the $500 million (N182 billion) loan request purportedly designed for the upgrading of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). The minister had in a statement said the loan would help elevate the NTA to the Cable News Network (CNN) status.

But the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan urged the National Assembly to save the nation by refusing the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s bid to plunge the nation into more debt through his request for additional $29.9 billion loan, in which the said $500 million and other unexplained subheads are embedded. Read more

4. Bill on Amotekun will be signed by February 14 – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Monday the bill on the South West security outfit, Amotekun, would be signed across the six states in the region by February 14. The governor stated this when the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapounda, submitted the draft bill on the security outfit to him at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti. He said similar draft bills are also expected to be developed in the other five other states in the region, preparatory to their passage by the respective states House of Assembly, to give the outfit a legal backing. Read more

5. Osinbajo to attend ex-Kenyan president, Arap Moi’s funeral in Nairobi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the Tuesday State Funeral of former Kenyan President, Daniel Arap Moi, in Nairobi. Moi, who died on February 4, was the longest-serving Kenyan President.

He ruled the East African nation from 1978 to 2002. A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on Monday, said Osinbajo would join other African Heads of State and world leaders at the event slated for the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. Read more

6. PDP vows to continue pushing for reversal of Supreme Court’s ruling on Imo election

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Monday it would continue to protest the January 14 Supreme Court’s judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state. The party said in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Damian Opara, after a stakeholders meeting that its members have expanded more of their strategies in dealing with the defection of lawmakers elected under its platform to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

7. Group urges EFCC to fast-track Orji family’s prosecution over alleged N150bn fraud

A socio-cultural group, Abians for Equity, on Monday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fast-track the prosecution of former governor of Abia State, T.A. Orji and his son Chinedu Orji, for allegedly looting the state treasury to the tune of N150 billion. The group in a statement signed by its president, Mazi Okezie Egwuatu urged the Commission to fulfill its promise of prosecuting the former governor for looting the state treasury. It advised EFCC to tidy up their documentary and other evidence against the Orji family and ensure that the family has its day in court. Read more

8. Akande to head APC reconstituted reconciliation committee

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee. The party National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the 12-member committee would be headed by former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande. The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had a few months ago constituted a National Reconciliation Committee headed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. Read more

9. Court grants ex-AGF Adoke bail, even as he prefers Kuje Prison

The former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke has been granted bail on fresh money laundering charges. A Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, granted him the bail on Monday alongside the second defendant, Aliyu Abubakar. The judge gave the same bail conditions Justice Idris Kutigi of the Gwagwalada Division of the Federal High Court in Abuja handed to the defendants when they were arraigned before him on January 30. Read more

10. EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudster on FBI wanted list

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday it has arrested a 38-year-old man, Festus Abiona, who was indicted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) for alleged involvement in internet fraud. The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, said the suspect has been on the FBI wanted list for eight months. Read more

