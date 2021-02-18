Teachers threaten strike over attacks on schools | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Teachers threaten strike over attacks on schools
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has threatened to go on strike in states where schools are being attacked and students and teachers abducted in the country.
The union made the threat on Wednesday while expressing regret over the abduction of students and teachers of the Goverment Secondary School, Kangara, Niger state.
Calling on the Federal Government to urgently declare a state of emergency on the security situation in the country, the NUT warned that it “will not hesitate to withdraw the services of all teachers in the affected states of the federation”, if the security situation in schools and colleges were not guaranteed.
In a statement on Wednesday by the Secretary General of the union, Dr. Mike Ene, the NUT also faulted the strategy being deployed by security agencies saying it fell short of expectation, considering that the Kagara abduction has just occurred while Nigeria was yet to fully contend with the December 2020 abduction of students in Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.
The statement reads: “It has become imperative for all tiers of government to put all hands on deck. We therefore call on state governments to use part of their security voters to employ alternate security service to complement existing security agencies in policing our schools.
“We must warn that if the security situation in our schools and colleges is not guaranteed, the NUT will not hesitate to withdraw the services of all teachers in the affected states of the federation.
“The union is worried and greatly concerned over the increasing state of insecurity across the country, where attacks on soft target such as schools are fast becoming danger spot for bandit and other criminal elements in Nigeria.
“The NUT is alarmed by this brazen attack which has left a number of families and relatives distressed. We call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on security situation in the country.
“The current strategy deployed by our security agencies fall short of expectation considering that the Kagara abduction has just occurred while the nation is yet to fully contend with the December, 2020 abduction of students in Government Science Secondary School Kankara Katsina state.
“Such criminal elements have no place in a civilised society such as Nigeria. The Federal Government must deploy the full weight of our nations security apparatus to ensure the safe return of our abducted students and teachers.
“Furthermore steps must be taken to completely eliminate all forms of security threats to our schools. We wish to reiterate that teaching and learning can only be guaranteed in an atmosphere safety and security.”
JUST IN…Nigeria’s NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine to fight COVID-19
The Nigerian government, through its National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday announced that it had approved the use of AstraZeneca vaccines in its bid to contain and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details shortly…
Niger releases names of abducted Kagara students, teachers
The Niger State government has released the names of students and teachers kidnapped by bandits on Tuesday night from the Government Science College, Kagara in the Rafi local government area of the state.
A statement signed by Mary Noel-Berje, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Wednesday, revealed that 27 students, three teachers, two non teaching staff and nine family members of the staff staying in the quarters were abducted by the gunmen.
In the statement, the names of the abducted teachers were given as Hannatu Philip, Lawal Abdullahi and Dodo Fodio, while the non teaching staff kidnapped were Mohammed Musa and Faiza Mohammed.
The abducted family members were Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Isah, Khadizat Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah.
The statement gave the names of the abducted students as Jamilu Isah, Shem Joshua, Abbas Abdullahi, Isah Abdullahi, Ezekeil Danladi, Haliru Shuibu, Mamuda Suleman, Danzakar Dauda, Abdulsamad Sanusi and Bashir Abbas.
Others were Suleman Lawal, Abdullahi Adamu, Habakuk Augustine, Idris Mohammed, Musa Adamu, Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, Abubakar Danjumma, Abdullahi Abubakar, Bashir Kamalideen, Mohammed Salisu.
Also kidnapped in the raid were Yusuf M Kabir, Isah Abdullah Makusidi, Polineous Vicente, Lawal Bello, Mohammed K Shehu, Mubarak Sidi and Abdulsamad Nuhu.
The statement added that one student was shot dead in the school premises and gave his name as Benjamin Habila.
Kwara APC youths call for sack of Lai Mohammed
The youth wing of the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of APC Youth Stakeholders, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for not performing to expectations.
The youth stakeholders were reacting to the impasse between the minister and the state governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, leading to his (Mohammed’s) call for the cancellation of the ongoing registration and revalidation of the party.
Tiamiyu Mumini, the chairman of the youth forum, while addressing journalists at a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital on Wednesday, said the minister is a “self-serving politician who should not be allowed to continue his selfish politicking to the detriment of the state.”
“This is a man who surrounds himself with aides who are non Kwarans. He stubbornly refused to pick Kwarans as aides, perhaps that is why he is far from the realities on ground,” he began.
“We want him removed because he cannot have his son in the Lagos House of Assembly while he ventures on mortgaging the future of Kwara State youths by causing chaos in the ruling party.
“Instead of supporting his home state government, he is using his influence as a federal minister to scuttle well-planned projects and programmes being executed.
“We are making moves for the suspension of Alhaji Lai Mohammed from APC for rubbishing the membership registration exercise in which more than 100,000 people have registered in each of the 193 wards in the state and if President Muhammadu Buhari refuses to remove him, we are taking steps to expel him from APC,” Mumini concluded.
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had...
Nigeria’s Edustripe builds school management software. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Edustripe builds software...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria...
UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Portuguese giants, Porto defeated their Italian counterparts Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Porto scored...
Nadal ‘can’t find excuses’ after Tsitsipas ends his Australian Open title bid
Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the Australian Open after he lost a thrilling quarterfinal clash to Stefanos Tsitsipas on...
