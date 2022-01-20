Telecommunication mast collapses, kills two in Benue

A Nigeria Telecommunication Limited (NITEL) mast collapsed and killed two persons in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State on Wednesday.

The two men were among the seven telecommunication workers atop the mast when it collapsed at NITEL premises in the area.

The remaining five sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital in the area for treatment.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

She said the injured victims are responding to treatment in the hospital.

