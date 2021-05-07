This is what you get for ignoring my warning on Buhari in 2015, Kanu mocks Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
This is what you get for ignoring my warning on Buhari in 2015, Kanu mocks Nigerians
The leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has mocked Nigerians for ignoring his 2015 warnings on President Muhammadu Buhari when he claimed he foresaw the activities of Fulani herdsmen if Buhari was voted into power.
Kanu who took to micro blogging platform, Twitter on Friday, to remind Nigerians of his warning, said he foresaw what was going to happen and with the current insecurity in every part of the country today, he has been justified.
In 2015, Kanu had spoken at a session with the leadership of the World Igbo Congress (WIC) in the United States when Buhari was campaigning to be president, warning Nigerians that Buhari’s administration would usher in herdsmen and farmers’ crisis.
In the tweet on his official Twitter handle, Kanu lamented how his warning was ignored.
“In 2015, I warned the leadership of World Igbo Congress (WIC) in USA & #Nigerians at large during a town hall meeting in LA that @MBuhari’s reign will usher in a deadly and devastating armed Fulani invasion of the country.
“But they ignored my prophecy. Today they have come. You people should enjoy the change you voted for ” he wrote.
Isaac Dachen
In 2015 I warned the leadership of World Igbo Congress (WIC) in USA & #Nigerians at large during a townhall meeting in LA that @MBuhari’s reign will usher in a deadly and devastating armed Fulani invasion of the country, but they ignored my prophesy.
Today they have come. pic.twitter.com/aIbQdComT2
— Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) May 6, 2021
Join the conversation
