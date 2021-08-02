Three die as police rescue kidnapped wife of Benue commissioner

Men of the Police Elite Squad Operation Zenda in Benue State on Monday reportedly rescued the wife of the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs Ann Unenge, killing three suspected kidnappers in the process.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that Mrs Unenge, who was kidnapped on Saturday was taken to the police headquarters around 12: 45 pm, after her rescue.

However, the state’s Police Command is yet to comment on the development.

It would be recalled that the state governor, Samuel Ortom, had called on the Federal Government to clamp down on bandits and kidnappers in the state after he confirmed Mrs Unenge’s abduction to newsmen in the state.

He expressed concerns over the growing cases of kidnapping and other organised crimes across the country, charging President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to face the issues squarely.

He had assured that all hands were on deck to ensure the victim’s release.

“We are working together with the security agencies. You don’t just review security matters sometimes because you will be exposing the victim.

“Throughout yesterday night and today, my security adviser is here and we are working with some conventional and unconventional security, they will be released,” Ortom had said.

More to come…

