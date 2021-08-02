Metro
Three die as police rescue kidnapped wife of Benue commissioner
Men of the Police Elite Squad Operation Zenda in Benue State on Monday reportedly rescued the wife of the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs Ann Unenge, killing three suspected kidnappers in the process.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that Mrs Unenge, who was kidnapped on Saturday was taken to the police headquarters around 12: 45 pm, after her rescue.
However, the state’s Police Command is yet to comment on the development.
It would be recalled that the state governor, Samuel Ortom, had called on the Federal Government to clamp down on bandits and kidnappers in the state after he confirmed Mrs Unenge’s abduction to newsmen in the state.
He expressed concerns over the growing cases of kidnapping and other organised crimes across the country, charging President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to face the issues squarely.
He had assured that all hands were on deck to ensure the victim’s release.
“We are working together with the security agencies. You don’t just review security matters sometimes because you will be exposing the victim.
“Throughout yesterday night and today, my security adviser is here and we are working with some conventional and unconventional security, they will be released,” Ortom had said.
More to come…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....