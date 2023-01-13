Tinubu, Atiku bereft of new ideas, can’t take Nigeria forward —Utomi

A political economist and management expert, Professor Pat Utomi, on Friday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, were bereft of fresh ideas to advance the country.

Utomi, who was a guest on a Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily monitored by Ripples Nigeria, advocated fresh people with new ideas in the Nigerian political landscape.

The Labour Party chieftain lamented the existential crises bedeviling the country, insisting Nigeria must move in a new direction.

The duo of Tinubu and Atiku, according to Utomi, will further impoverish the country and enrich their political allies.

“The reason I can’t support the candidates of APC and PDP is that I know they don’t have fresh things to move the country forward. These people in power will enrich their friends and Nigeria will still be stuck”, he said.

READ ALSO:Nigeria run down by ‘machine politics’ financed by greedy few —Utomi

Utomi further blamed the crises in the country on political narcissism, adding Nigeria had been badly governed for years.

He challenged Nigerians to be wary of those they vote for at the state and National Assembly levels.

“The narcissism that consumes people is so bad. I don’t think Nigerians who are reasonable will say their life is better off than it was eight years ago. The 2023 budget is such that doesn’t consider the teeming unemployed youths and other crises in the country. It doesn’t answer the country’s existential questions.

“The kind of thinking that brought us here can’t take us out. There is need for fresh ideas. What leaders do is to set the tone of culture. If you watch the swag of those at the helms of the affairs, you wonder what’s happening. What we have is a disconnect between the government and the society.

“It is a pity that our singular focus is on the presidency. One of the biggest problems in Nigeria are the governors who don’t even understand their roles and do things they way they like. We need to pay attention to all levels.

“For Nigeria to move forward, this culture of narcissism must be broken. Revolution, either through ballot or other means, is inevitable. No country can continue this way. We need new people that can make the hope of Nigerians alive again.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now