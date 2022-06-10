Tinubu will enhance Nigeria’s unity more than Atiku – Fani-Kayode

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday backed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win the 2023 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, described the ex-Lagos State governor as a witty politician with a huge pedigree at the highest level of Nigeria’s politics.

The ex-minister was emphatic in his assessment of the APC candidate’s chances against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar who he described as a formidable politician.

He, however, dismissed insinuations that the contest between the two veteran politicians would be a walkover for Tinubu.

He also declared that the APC flag bearer would do more to enhance Nigeria’s unity than Atiku if elected as the country’s president in 2023.

