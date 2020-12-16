Tinubu’s loyalists kickstart 2023 Presidential bid

Supporters and loyalists of forner Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Conngress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have kicked started his 2023 presidential dream by launching a presidential campaign movement tagged, “The South-West Agenda,” or (SWAGA 2023).

The campaign movement which was inaugurated in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Tuesday, December 15, was spearheaded by former Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, who led the team to visit the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, for prayers in their respective palaces.

Though Tinubu is yet to make a declaration on whether he will contest in 2023, there have been speculations and projections that he has his eyes fixed on the presidency.

Other members of the SWAGA 2023 campaign team and political allies of the APC strongman who were present at the inauguration include former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro who is the Chairman, Planning Committee of SWAGA 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Adesoji Akanbi, representing Oyo South Senatorial District, and former House of Representatives member, Otunba Abayomi Ogunnusi.

While declaring he campaign movement open, Adeyeye said:

“For the discerning mind, 2023 election is already on the front burner of national discourse.

“The discussion right now everywhere in the country is about what should and should not happen in 2023. That being the case, it is imperative that we should be part of these national discussions and activities.

“We are asking him to come out and we are asking the entire people of the South-West to rally round him to make him the next president of Nigeria.

“Every geo-political zone in the South has the right to produce a candidate, but the one that work harder would emerge. Don’t forget, all the citizens of Nigeria will vote to choose the next president.

“In Asiwaju, you have a very great democrat. How much of a visionary leader he is? Those who knew Lagos before 1999 would recall for instance that at Oshodi, where there are three lanes, refuse covered two lanes. Today, Lagos is a source of pride to all Nigeria.

“There is no state in the entire Nigeria that can compete with Lagos. If you take Lagos out of Nigeria, Lagos becomes the fifth largest economy in Africa. He brought in politicians as well as technocrats…. This is not about Bola Tinubu, it is about how Nigeria could be well.”

