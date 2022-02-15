Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday February 15, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Kyari caught on camera negotiating for seized cocaine (Video)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday released video evidence purportedly showing embattled DCP Abba Kyari negotiating with one of its officers to collect cocaine seized from suspected drug dealers. Read More

2. Igboho drags Benin Republic to ECOWAS Court, demands $1m

Embattled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has dragged the government of Benin Republic to the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanding $1 million as compensation for general damages for each day he has spent in detention in the country. Read More

3. Why governors challenged Executive Order 10 in court –Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, said the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) challenged the Executive Order 10 in court to prevent arbitrary removal of state funds. Read More

4. Police unveils identities of suspected drug barons in Kyari’s case

Police on Monday revealed the identities of the suspected drug barons who allegedly colluded with the suspended Head of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari and four others to bring illicit drugs into the country. Read More

5. ASUU to begin one month warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has given notice that it will embark on a one-month warning strike to press home its demands. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Monday February 14, 2022

6. PANDEF slams Atiku’s ‘inconsistent’ stance on zoning

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has criticised the stance of a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, on the issue of zoning ahead of the 2023 elections. Read More

7. GUBER ELECTION: Aregbesola endorses ex-Osun SSG, Adeoti, despite denying reports of rift with Oyetola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday endorsed the former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, as the next governor of the state. Read More

8. HANIFA: Kano govt re-arraigns school proprietor, four others

The Kano State government on Monday re-arraigned a school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, at the state High Court for alleged murder of five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, last year. Read More

9. eNaira better than bitcoin, ethereum, others, IMF tells Nigerians

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) like eNaira are a better bet than cryptocurrencies. Read More

10. FIFA fines Argentina, Brazil over abandoned match, bans four players

World football governing body, FIFA has made a decision concerning the abandoned match between Argentina and Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifying series. Read More

