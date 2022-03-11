Troops kill 100 Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents, receive 174 repentant terrorists —DMO

The Director of Defence Media Operstions (DMO), Maj-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, has confirmed that troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, have neutralised more than 100 commanders and fighters of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups, while 174 surrendered to the military in the last two weeks.

Maj-Gen. Onyeuko who disclosed this on Thursday while briefing defence correspondents in Abuja on the progress being made by the military in the fight against insurgency in the North-East, said the Nigerian military was winning the war, adding that with the military taking the war against the terrorists to them, insurgency would soon be a thing of the past.

“Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued to tackle the various security challenges facing the country.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), within the last two weeks, sustained aggressive posture by conducting clearance operations in the fight against terrorists and other criminal elements in the theatre of operations.

“In the course of the operations, more than 100 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, including their commanders and fighters, were neutralised and a cache of sophisticated weapons were recovered from them.

“Also in the period under review, around 174 repentant terrorists including their families made up of women and children, surrendered to the Nigerian Army.

“They are being profiled at the moment and would be handed to the appropriate authorities at the end of the profiling,” Onyeuko said.

