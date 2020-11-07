Trump rejects Biden’s victory, heads for court

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Saturday rejected the victory of Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden.

Trump made the rejection known in a statement shortly after the media projected the victory of Biden, a former Vice-President.

According to Trump, the election was deeply flawed, adding that he would be heading to court on Monday to challenge the poll.

He said: “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple truth is that the election is far from over.”

Trump said Biden had not been certified as the winner of any states.

The president said his observers were not allowed to witness the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania which handed Biden his final victory.

