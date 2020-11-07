TRUMP TO BIDEN: Don’t wrongly claim office of president

Donald Trump has warned his rival, Joe Biden not to “wrongfully claim” the White House as Americans continue to wait longer than usual in any presidential election since 2000 to see who eventually wins.

The incumbent president of the United States of America made the comments via Twitter on Friday as electoral college votes showed that the former vice president (Biden) is close to an insurmountable lead.

Trump wrote, “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

Vote counting is still ongoing in five key battleground states including; Alaska, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania with Trump alleging voting fraud without providing evidence.

However, his rival, Biden, who has urged patience, has taken the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania and is also projected to win Arizona, but officials say mail-in ballots are still being counted.

