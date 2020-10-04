Trump’s medical team ‘cautiously optimistic’ about his condition, says president not ‘out of the woods’ yet | Ripples Nigeria

President Donald Trump’s main doctor said in a health update that the medical team treating the president is “cautiously optimistic,” but also notes that the president is “not yet out of the woods.”

The latest assessment came on Saturday night from Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley. He reported that Trump had been up and around at his medical suite during the day and had been conducting business.

In a related development, one of President Donald Trump’s personal assistants has reportedly contracted the Covid-19.

Nick Luna reportedly worked closely with the president, according to Bloomberg reporter, Jennifer Jacobs.

Also, Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh has confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico magazine that Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the Covid-19.

Politico said Stepien received his diagnosis on Friday and is experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms”.

Stepien, who joined Trump at Tuesday’s first presidential debate, plans to quarantine until he recovers, the report added.

