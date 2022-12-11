Twitter Blue to relaunch Monday at $11 for iPhone app users

Microblogging platform, Twitter, has announced plans to relaunch its Twitter Blue subscription service on Monday

According to the company, the payment for the service, which has been modified, will see regular users pay $8 per month while iPhone users are expected to pay $3 more.

“We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark,” Twitter announced via its company handle.

READ ALSO:iPhone and iPad users to pay more for Twitter Blue. 2 other stories and a trivia

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the latest version of Twitter Blue allows users to pay for a blue-check verification, and was initially launched in November shortly after Elon Musk‘s takeover.

Recall that the service was ultimately suspended after a wave of impersonations was discovered by the Twitter management.

Although, Twitter is still silent on how to correct the impersonation tendencies, what is in the public glare has been change in service charges and payment modalities.

The company also noted that the new Twitter Blue would include the ability to edit tweets and upload 1080p video.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now