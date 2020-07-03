Twitter is very rarely about justice, it is about destruction —Iretiola Doyle

Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle has opened up on her thoughts about one of the biggest and most used social media platforms on the internet, Twitter.

The thespian who shared her thoughts on the same platform said that the Nigerian Twiiter space can be discouraging as it is about destruction and rarely about justice.

“With the exception of a few small but mighty spaces truly out here doing the Lord’s work, Twitterng is very rarely about justice. It is about destruction. Know this, know peace and tread accordingly,” she posted on the social media platform.

Her comments came months after Burna Boy announced that he is quitting Twitter again, hours after being dragged by social media users for being “too proud and arrogant”.

The singer made the decision after he was slammed by Nigerians for categorically saying that Reekado Banks who signified interest in a “battle of hits” with him, was an unworthy challenger.

Reacting to the backlash that trailed the Twitter exchange, the singer stated that “if what Nigerian twitter said about me had any effect on me then he would be dead by now”.

