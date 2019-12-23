Two burnt to death in Jos-Abuja Road accident

Two people were on Sunday killed and one other seriously injured in multiple accidents that involved three articulated vehicles along the Jos-Abuja Road.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau State Command, Mr. Andrew Bala, who confirmed the incident in Jos, said the three vehicles involved in the accident were – Two Man Truck and a petrol tanker.

He said: “Following multiple crashes that occurred on Sunday at Riyom Ganawuri Road at 09.20hours, involving articulated vehicles – two Man diesel truck and a tanker.

“The crashes which involved six male adults had one injured and two persons killed. The two victims were burnt beyond recognition as a result of an explosion from the flammable materials they were conveying.”

