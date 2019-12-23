JAMB picks March 14 for conduct of 2020 UTME

Latest Metro

December 23, 2019
The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said on Monday it would 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) between March 14 and April 4.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting with Commissioners for Education from the 36 states of the federation in Abuja.

Oloyede said the registration for the UTME would start on January 13 and ends on February 17.

He said the Board would conduct a mock examination for candidates on February 18, 2020.

