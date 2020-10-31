Two days after record peak, Nigeria’s power generation hits new peak of 5,520MW

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Saturday the nation’s power sector had recorded another national peak generation of 5,520.40MW.

The General Manager of Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the feat was achieved at 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to her, the new figure surpassed the previous 5.459MW recorded on Wednesday by 60.90MW.

Mbah said the development was the result of continued collaboration among players and the gradual increase in capacity in the power sector.

She said: “With the current capacity of 8,100MW, TCN seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz through the nation’s grid.

“As players in the power sector value chain continue to work together to improve the nation’s power supply, TCN implores everyone to help protect power infrastructure nationwide.”

