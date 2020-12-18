U.S asks Nigerian govt to bring abductors of Katsina students to face justice

The United States (U.S.) on Thursday, after the release of the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, asked the Nigerian government to bring the terrorists to book.

The US Department of State in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Cale Brown, on Thursday, condemned the abduction, noting that the kidnappers must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The US offered sympathy to parents of the rescued students, adding that school should be a safe place for children.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.

“School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive, the kidnappers should face the full extent of the law,” the statement read.

