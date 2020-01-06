Uber driver in court for allegedly absconding with car

The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 25-year-old Uber driver, Shuaibu Babatunde for allegedly absconding with his employer’s Toyota Corolla before a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court.

The police charged Babatunde, who resides in Ikorodu area with theft of the car valued at N2 million.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant, who pleaded not guilty, committed the offence on June 19, at Apapa, Lagos.

According to Olaluwoye, the defendant entered into an agreement with the complainant, Mr Philip Udegbulem, to drive the car under the Uber platform and remit a percentage of the proceeds to him weekly.

She also alleged that Babatunde absconded with the Toyota Corolla car with registration No. LSR 81 FL, worth N2 million belonging to the complainant.

READ ALSO: 11-year-old student burnt to death in school dormitory

“My Lord, the defendant paid the complainant just for one week and disappeared with the car for six months.

“He was later arrested while attempting to drive the car to Oyo state without the permission of the complainant,” she said.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised), which carries a sentence of seven years.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum. The sureties, according to her, must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 17 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions