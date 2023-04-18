UCL: Osimhen scores but Napoli crash out, Madrid defeat Chelsea to reach semifinals

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored but could not entirely save Napoli as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Osimhen, who was absent in the first leg of their quarter-final tie with AC Milan due to injury, was present in the return fixture and played the whole 90 minutes.

But it was Milan who carried the day despite a 1-1 draw with the Naples club at the Diego Maradona stadium, and advancing to the semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win.

A 43rd-minute goal by Olivier Giroud sealed the win for the vistors after he had missed a penalty early on. Napoli had an earlier chance to equalize but Kvaratskhelia also missed a penalty for the hosts.

Osimhen then scored in the 93rd minute to give the hosts some hopes going into the final minutes of the game, but the comeback was already too late.

Napoli will now focus on their Serie A pursuit as they sit at the top of the league as runaway leaders, leaving Milan and maybe Inter Milan (who play Benfica on Wednesday) to continue the chase for a continental gong.

Milan are into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2007.

Meanwhile, at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea lost 2-0 again to Real Madrid , having also lost 2-0 in the first leg of the tie at the Bernabeu last week.

Chelsea missed a succession of clear chances while the Spanish champions had moments of their own and converted twice through Rodrygo in the 58th and 80th minutes.

Real Madrid, holders of the title, are into the semifinal of the championship.

