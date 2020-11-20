International Latest

Uganda charges opposition candidate for breaching COVID-19 protocols

November 20, 2020
UGANDA: 1 dead, many injured as police interrupts meeting of opposition leader
The Ugandan opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, has been charged by a court in Uganda for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Wine was later released on Friday after he was arraigned for allegedly spreading the virus.

The court argued that the 38-year-old held a large rally this week. But human rights groups said the charge was designed to suppress political opposition.

The politician-turned musician, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is among 11 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

