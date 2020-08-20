UK offers Nigerians free replacement for expiring visas

The United Kingdom High Commission in Nigeria on Thursday offered to replace vignettes on expired or about to expire 30-day visas for free.

In a statement on its Twitter handle, the commission said the renewal would be free till December and each will be valid for 90 days.

A vignette is a physical visa or sticker that is added to passport or travel document.

Applicants receive visa vignettes once their UK visas have been approved.

The visa validity dates and type of visa are indicated on the visa vignette, along with a print of an applicant’s photo.

The statement read: “As a result of the disruptions to travel caused by COVID-19, we are experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family.

“If an individual’s 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year.

“This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days.

“To request a replacement visa, individuals can arrange to return their passport to their visa application centre in Nigeria without an appointment.”

