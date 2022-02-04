UK pledges to help Nigeria tackle terrorism, insecurity

The United Kingdom has pledged to help Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and insecurity being perpetrated by the Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the northern parts of the country.

The pledge by the British government was contained in a communiqué at the end of the inaugural ‘UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership’ dialogue held in London on Thursday.

At the end of the dialogue, the two countries affirmed their commitments to deepen partnership in the face of “complex and evolving global threats, including human trafficking, serious and organised crimes, drug trafficking, cyber-crime and piracy.”

In the communiqué jointly issued by the UK National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, and Nigerian National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.) the two countries agreed to “enhance existing cooperation in civilian policing; approaches to stabilisation including civilian-led security and civil-military co-operation; human rights; women and youth, peace and security.

Read also: Nigerian govt seeks synergy at all levels to tackle insecurity, terrorism

Other areas to be covered by the agreement include “defence co-operation and maritime security; serious and organised crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking and border security; and countering terrorism and violent extremism.”

The two countries also committed to working in close partnership to tackle illicit financial flows, terrorism and violent extremism.

The UK government also offered to share insight on terrorist financing, trans-border movements and the illegal movement of small arms and light weapons with Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now