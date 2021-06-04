UNIBEN bans cars with tinted glasses on campus | Ripples Nigeria

The University of Benin, on Thursday, banned the use of vehicles with tinted glasses within the school’s premises as a measure to check the rise of insecurity in the institution.

The management of the institution made this known in a statement released titled, ‘Prohibition of vehicles with tinted glasses within the university premises’, signed by the UNIBEN Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire.

The statement noted that the ban will be effective in the two campuses of the institution namely Ugbowo and Ekehuan campuses.

The statement reads: “The Management of the University of Benin has banned the use of vehicles with tinted glasses within its campuses (Ugbowo and Ekehuan).

“The action has become expedient in view of the security situation and reports received by the management.

“While acknowledging that security is every one’s business, security personnel are to enforce the ban, which is with immediate effect.”

