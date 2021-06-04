UNIBEN bans cars with tinted glasses on campus | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
UNIBEN bans cars with tinted glasses on campus
The University of Benin, on Thursday, banned the use of vehicles with tinted glasses within the school’s premises as a measure to check the rise of insecurity in the institution.
The management of the institution made this known in a statement released titled, ‘Prohibition of vehicles with tinted glasses within the university premises’, signed by the UNIBEN Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire.
The statement noted that the ban will be effective in the two campuses of the institution namely Ugbowo and Ekehuan campuses.
Read also: Family of slain UNIBEN undergraduate petitions Edo panel
The statement reads: “The Management of the University of Benin has banned the use of vehicles with tinted glasses within its campuses (Ugbowo and Ekehuan).
“The action has become expedient in view of the security situation and reports received by the management.
“While acknowledging that security is every one’s business, security personnel are to enforce the ban, which is with immediate effect.”
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...