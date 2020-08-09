Unknown assailants kill Anambra governor’s security aide

Unknown assailants on Sunday killed the Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Anambra State Governor, Mr. Azubuike Ekwegbalu.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at the deceased’s residence situated in Commissioners’ Quarters, Awka, a high brow area for government officials.

According to them, the assailants stormed Ekwegbalu’s residence and stabbed him to death with a kitchen knife.

The spokesman of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said one suspect, who was seen on the premises, had been arrested.

Mohammed said: “On August 9, 2020, at about 1:30 a.m., there was a report of alleged murder of one Azuibuike Ekwegbalu, aged 43 years, native of Ogbunike in Oyi LGA but resident at the Commissioners quarters Awka.

“Following the report, police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division Awka led by the DPO, CSP Emma Ogbuanya, visited the scene and rushed the victim who was found in a pool of blood to COOUTH Awka for medical attention.

“He was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival while his corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

Mohammed said a careful observation of the deceased body revealed stab wounds while a blood-stained Kitchen knife was also recovered as an exhibit at the scene.

The spokesman added: “Consequently, one suspect who allegedly was in the premises has been arrested and the case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

