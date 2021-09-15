UPDC among top gainers as market cap rises by 0.12%

The Nigerian capital market continued with its slow growth on Wednesday following the rise in the equity capitalisation by 0.12 percent.

The total investment in the bourse at the close of trading on Wednesday increased to N20.303 trillion, from N20.278 trillion posted on Tuesday.

The All Share Index was up by 47.88 basis points to settle at 39,968.34 compared to 39,920.50 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 141.40 million shares valued at N2.97 billion in 3,079 deals on Wednesday.

This was lower than the 228.47 million shares worth N1.87 billion that exchanged hands in 3,376 deals on Tuesday.

UPDC led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.64 percent to move from N1.66kobo to N1.82kobo per share.

NNFM share price was up by 9.59 percent to end trading at N8 from N7.30kobo per share.

Oando share price rose by 6.21 percent to move from N4.35kobo to N4.62kobo per share at the end of trading.

Learn Africa gained 5.88 percent to end trading with N1.44kobo from N1.36kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour share price rose by 3.83 percent to move from N3.92kobo to N4.07 per share.

Transcohot topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent from its share price to drop from N5 to N4.50kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price declined from N0.53kobo to N0.48kobo per share following a loss of 9.43 percent in its share price.

Prestige Insurance share price plunged by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.44kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Champion Breweries share price declined from N2.08kobo to N1.91kobo per share after losing 8.17 percent in share price during trading.

Lasaco completed the list as its share price fell by 7.69 percent to end trading at N1.20kobo from N1.30kobo per share.

Universal Insurance was the most active stock as investors traded 17.98 million shares worth N3.59 million.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 9.71 million and valued at N229.93 million.

United Capital was next with 9.34 million shares traded at a cost of N76.22 million.

Transcorp reported 9.08 million shares worth N8.28 million, while Access Bank recorded over 9.02 million traded shares at a value of N83.78 million.

