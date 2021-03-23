US-based group claims Leah Sharibu delivered of second child in Boko Haram captivity | Ripples Nigeria

A group known as the United States-Nigeria Law Group, said one of the abducted students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Leah Sharibu, has been delivered of a second child in the Boko Haram den.

The Convener of the group, Emmanuel Ogebe, who posted the news on its Facebook page on Monday, said intelligence reports revealed that Leah who refused to abandon her Christian faith and has been held back by the insurgents, may have given birth to a second child after it was reported that she gave birth early last year.

He wrote: “Intelligence reports we have gathered indicates that Leah has delivered a second child in captivity.

“While we have not corroborated this by multiple sources, a usually knowledgeable source indicated that she delivered a second child late last year. Recall that the terrorists announced her childbirth earlier in 2020. We are still investigating this.

“We are still saddened that the Nigerian government has not done anything to rescue the heroine of Christianity from captivity.

“Until she is released, Leah remains a poster child and symbol of a failed state that can’t protect its children.”

However, the chairman of the Forum of Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls Parents, Bashir Manzo, told Ripples Nigeria he heard the rumour but the community and Forum have not confirmed the matter.

Manzo said: “Yes, we have heard of the rumour but there is no way we can verify it because we do not have direct contact with Boko Haram. Remember that last year, there was also a rumour that she had given birth.

“But be that as it may, we are praying for her and we hope the Nigerian government can rescue the girl because her parents and relatives have been suffering. It is hard for us here. The government has abandoned her and left their parents to their fate. It is sad.”

