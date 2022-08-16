US First Lady, Jill Biden, tests positive for COVID-19

The United States First Lady, Jill Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The First Lady’s Director of Communications, Elizabeth Alexander, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks after President Joe Biden contracted the virus for a second time.

Mrs. Biden, according to the statement, tested negative on Monday but later developed cold-like symptoms in the evening of the same day.

Read also:History made as Biden appoints first black White House Press Secretary

The statement read: “A subsequent rapid antigen test was negative, but a more detailed PCR test was positive.

The first lady has been prescribed a course of the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid and will be isolated for at least five days.

She is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now