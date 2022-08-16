International
US First Lady, Jill Biden, tests positive for COVID-19
The United States First Lady, Jill Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The First Lady’s Director of Communications, Elizabeth Alexander, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
The 71-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks after President Joe Biden contracted the virus for a second time.
Mrs. Biden, according to the statement, tested negative on Monday but later developed cold-like symptoms in the evening of the same day.
Read also:History made as Biden appoints first black White House Press Secretary
The statement read: “A subsequent rapid antigen test was negative, but a more detailed PCR test was positive.
The first lady has been prescribed a course of the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid and will be isolated for at least five days.
She is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...