US terror alert designed to send Nigerians into panic – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has once more criticized the United States over the recent terror alert in the country.

Mohammed, who spoke during the presentation of the state quarterly security report in Kaduna on Friday, said the alert had caused panic in Nigeria.

The US Embassy in Nigeria on October 24 warned Americans living in the country on the planned terror attacks in the Federal Capital Territory.

The United Kingdom and five other nations followed suit and warned their nationals on unscheduled trips while in Nigeria.

The minister stressed that Nigeria would recover despite the alert that sent the citizens into a panic.

He stressed that the Federal Government would not accept a security warning from another nation without thorough scrutiny.

Mohammed said: “What I have witnessed today is a validation of my position that the Nigerian military, working in concert with our government has what it takes to handle the security situation in Nigeria.

“And this brings me to the most topical issue today, which is the security alert sent by the United States of America as to the security situation in Nigeria, in Abuja, and in Nigeria as a whole.

“I want to say very categorically and without mincing words that, whatever the intention of this security alert or this travel advisory, what it has done is that it has terrorized our people and it has set the nation in a panic mood.

“No doubt, the American government has a right to issue a travel advisory to its citizens, but that should not go to the extent of scaremongering.

“What the Federal Government has said is that, yes, this particular advisory was meant for the American citizens, but when it was leaked to the media, it caused a lot of panic to our people.”

