News
Utomi urges INEC to investigate alleged non-distribution of PVCs in Lagos
A Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the alleged non-distribution of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) by its staff in Lagos State.
Utomi, the Convener of the Big Tent Coalition for Obi-Datti presidency, made the call at the inauguration of the state chapter of the coalition on Monday.
He said the coalition has received information that some INEC officials in connivance with some politicians are allegedly defranchising some groups of people in the state by making the collection of PVCs difficult for them.
He also decried the alleged destruction of campaign materials of Labour Party candidates in the state.
Utomi said: “Tearing up the posters of others and beating up citizens for wearing vests of other parties is far from civilised conduct and unbecoming of people who claimed to be progressives and enlightened.
“The use of area boys and touts to intimidate and threaten voters in Lagos State is said to reach proportions of taking some people to the international criminal court.
READ ALSO: 1.6m PVCs uncollected in Lagos – INEC
“A new modern Lagos State ought to be an arena of democratic freedom.”
He urged the newly inaugurated executive of the Big Tent Coalition to focus on issues and ignore insults from opposition politicians.
“Your work, your campaign, and your commitment must show an example. Thank God you have elders and fathers.
“Ta lo sope anni baba. With Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and also many people of conscience like Femi Falana, (SAN) behind you, there is no room for failure,” he declared.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...