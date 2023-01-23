2023: INEC to collaborate with ICPC, EFCC on vote-buying

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will work with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Matters Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to check vote-buying in the 2023 general elections.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Johnson Sinikiem, stated this during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

Sinikiem, who was represented at the event by the commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mark Usulo, decried the prevalence of vote-buying during elections in the country.

He said the commission was sensitising youths in various communities across the country to monitor and report anyone involved in vote-buying during the elections.

