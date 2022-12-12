Uzodimma accuses political opponents of fueling insecurity, attacks on INEC facilities in Imo

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has accused political opponents in the state of sponsoring insecurity and the spate of attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), insisting that insecurity in the state is politically motivated.

Uzodimma who spoke to journalists on Monday in Owerri at the police headquarters following an attack on the INEC headquarters in the state capital on Monday morning where three people were reportedly killed, claimed some opposition politicians were heightening insecurity in the state.

Uzodimma said security reports at his disposal had shown that there were politicians in the state who wanted to win elections without going through the electioneering process and that they are the ones sponsoring the spate of insecurity.

Read also:Uzodinma sacks Imo varsity vice-chancellor

“This is a further proof that insecurity in Imo State is politically contrived. In Imo State, you have politicians who want to win elections without going through the electioneering process,” the governor said.

“But I am happy with what the police and other security agents have done. We will continue to support them to do their work better.

“I want to assure Imo people to come home and celebrate Christmas as Imo is safe. The security agents are on top of the situation and ready to provide adequate security, before, during and after the Christmas season.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now