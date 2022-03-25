Uzodinma heads APC convention technical committee

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has been appointed the Head of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Technical Committee for the party’s national convention slated for Saturday.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Owerri, said his principal’s appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, will serve as the committee’s secretary.

Other members of the committee are the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdulahi Sule, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and his Aviation counterpart, Hadi Sirika.

