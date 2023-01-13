‘Vote wisely or keep demonstrating with placards’ –Shehu Sani tells youths

The former lawmaker that represented Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has told Nigerian youths to either vote wisely in the 2023 general elections or continue to carry placards in demonstrations.

The outspoken former lawmaker who gave the admonition on his Twitter handle on Friday, called on Nigerian youths to “back their country with their PVCs or live demonstrating for the rest of their lives.”

The former Senator further noted that with the youths constituting the largest percentage of registered voters, they have the number to decide the fate of the country in the forthcoming elections.

“The Nigerian Youth constitute the majority of the 93 million registered voters,” Sani wrote.

Continuing, he said:

“The choices are yours: to take back your country with your votes or to live the rest of your lives with placards and Aluta solidarity songs and gbosa, gbosa mentality.”

