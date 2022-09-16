Sports
Waldrum invites 22 Super Falcons players for Japan friendly
22 Super Falcons players have been selected by Randy Waldrum for the team’s international exhibition game versus Japan in Kobe billed for month.
The team is dominated by the usual suspects, but four of the U20 ladies who advanced to the round of eight at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in August in Costa Rica are also welcomed.
There are four forwards—Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday, Vivian Ikechukwu, and Toni Payne—along with defenders Osinachi Ohale and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Regina Otu, Halimatu Ayinde, and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, and first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
The encounter comes shortly after the Super Falcons’ two-match tour of the United States of America, which served as part of their preparations for the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.
Super Falcons lost the friendlies 0-4 and 1-2 respectively to the USWNT.
The Japan friendly match holds at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe on Thursday, 6th October.
ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:
Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nkiruka Obidinma, Yewande Balogun
Defenders: Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Ogbonna, Rofiat Imuran, Michelle Alozie
Midfielders: Regina Otu, Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde, Peace Efih, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Deborah Abiodun
Forwards: Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, Ifeoma Onumonu, Gift Monday, Vivian Ikechukwu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne
