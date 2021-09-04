Sports
Super Falcons coach Waldrum invites 23 players for Aisha Buhari Cup
Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has named a 23-woman provisional list for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament.
The tourney is billed to take place in the City of Lagos, between the 13th and 21st of September.
The list includes first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka, defenders Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale, midfielders Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and forwards Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade.
THE FULL LIST
Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (California Storm, USA)
Defenders: Onome Ebi (Minsk FC, Belarus); Glory Ogbonna (Umea FC, Sweden); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Faith Ikidi (Pitea DFF, Sweden); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels)
Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Tony Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Goodness Onyebuchi (Edo Queens); Joy Bokiri (AIK Sweden FC, Sweden)
Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Desire Oparanozie (Dijon FC, France); Esther Okor
