We are proud of Super Falcons even in defeat —Nigerian Govt
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has saluted the spirited display of Nigeria’s Super Falcons despite their defeat to hosts Morocco in the second Semifinals of the African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).
The Falcons lost 5-4 on penalties to the hosts of the competition after a 1-1 full time scoreline, with midfielder Halimatu Ayinde and striker Rasheedat Ajibade shown red cards in the second half.
Eulogizing the Randy Waldrum ladies, Hon. Dare said, “your resilience, character, and management of the game must be commended. I salute your doggedness, commitment and fighting spirit.
“For holding the Moroccans in front of over 45,000 capacity crowd you have once again displayed the never say die attitude of a true Nigerian.
“Even when down to nine players after those red cards, you held your own. You are our champions. Nigeria is proud of you.
“It was a match I followed very keenly and I am so proud you displayed the Nigerian spirit. I am proud of this team, even in defeat.”
The nine-time champions bowed out gallantly with pride, but would leave the tournament knowing they already secured their place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The Super Falcons will square up with the She-polopolo of Zambia on Friday, July 22nd in the third place match of the tournament.
