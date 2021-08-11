News
We are ready for more discussions with Nigeria on suspension of service – Twitter
Twitter has expressed happiness at the Federal Government’s readiness to lift the suspension on its operations in the country.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had earlier on Wednesday told journalists in Abuja that the suspension of the micro-blogging platform “would be lifted in the coming days.”
He said: “The ban on Twitter will soon be lifted as we are getting close to reaching full agreement. We have agreed on some areas. Hopefully in the next few days or weeks, we will conclude.”
In its reaction to the development, Twitter said in a statement it looked forward to advanced negotiation with the federal government on the efforts to restore its services in Nigeria.
The United States-based microblogging site confirmed it recently met with the federal government to discuss the ban and how to resolve the matter.
The federal government banned Twitter on June 5 over alleged use of the platform by some individuals to undermine the country’s corporate existence.
“Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.
The statement read: “We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon.”
