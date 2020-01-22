We have failed Nigerians as leaders – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Wednesday present crop of leaders have failed Nigerians in the discharge of their responsibilities and urged the people to pray fervently for the leaders.

Ortom spoke when he hosted the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State chapter, who paid him a courtesy visit in Makurdi, the state capital.

He condoled with the Christian community over the execution of the chairman of CAN in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram fighters, saying the development was a source of concern for all discerning minds in the country.

He said: “My heart bleeds, it is an unfortunate thing that we have gotten where we are today in our country.

“I call on security agencies to arrest the situation because no one is safe. Today it is the CAN chairman and tomorrow it can be another person. Even the security agencies themselves are not safe as they are also being kidnapped by Boko Haram fighters. Even the citizens are being kidnapped.

“I call on the Christian family to continue to pray for Mr. President and for all other leaders in the country including the security agencies. God has the powers to grant wisdom, knowledge and understanding to leaders to be able to do the right things at the right place and at the right time so that peace will reign.

“Let God help us who are the leaders because today I must say that we have failed the people of Nigeria. I am part of it, I am not exempting myself. We have failed them, it is a collective failure.

“We have failed this country as leaders. But I pray that God will help us to see the pains that our people are going through. Let God help us. So for everyone with responsibility, even if you manipulate the people you should know that you cannot manipulate God.

“The day of reckoning and judgement is coming when you will stand before God to explain or give account of what you have done.

“So I urge everyone in this country, in any position of responsibility you find yourself please discharge it with the fear of God. I enjoin all leaders including myself, let us work and discharge our responsibilities with the fear of God and give good leadership.”

