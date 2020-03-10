We have not met on Oshiomhole – APC Forum

The National Publicity Secretary of the Forum of Chairmen and Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawal Liman, said on Tuesday the forum would meet before the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for March 17.

Liman, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Zamfara, denied reports that the forum met in Abuja on Monday and passed a vote of confidence on the embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

He is the chairman of the APC in Zamfara.

He also dissociated the Forum from the “fraudulent” vote of confidence in the suspended APC National Chairman.

Liman said: “l have told them that no such thing happened and that they should disregard the statement.

“We had agreed, in the past, that nobody should issue a statement, in the name of the Forum, if the chairmen had not met and accepted the release of such statements.”

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Jabi, had last week ordered the ex-Edo State governor to step down as APC national chairman pending the determination of court injunctions against him.

The court directed him to stop parading himself as the ruling party chief until the issues are resolved.

