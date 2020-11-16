We will support a candidate from the south but not an ‘Igbo presidency’ —Buba Galadima

Top politician and staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Buba Galadima, says the North will support a candidate from the Southern parts of the country for the 2023 presidential election but definitely not because he’s an Igbo man.

Galadima who spoke in an interview on the Morning Show of Arise Television on Monday, November 16, said he was strictly against “Igbo presidency” as that will not sit well with the Northerners.

Galadima confirmed that he has a lot of friends from the south east but he would never support a a candidate who only wants to represent the Igbo nation as president in 2023.

“I have a lot of friends from the South East, I can vote for any of them if they present themselves but I am not agreeing to Igbo presidency.”

Galadima also advised the Federal Government to unfreeze the bank accounts of #EndSARS campaigners and promoters which were blocked in the aftermath of the demonstrations which later turned violent.

Galadima said that the move by government to freeze the accounts of the promoters of the protests was unconstitutional.

The former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari said that government should unblock the accounts of those affected and allow them to carry on with their normal activities as Nigerians.

He said, “What the government has done is not right. It has no such right or powers to block bonafide Nigerians from travelling out of the country or from accessing their (bank) accounts. Blocked for what? What have they done?

“These young men were peacefully protesting the actions, omissions or commissions of government. Why do you, after you persuaded them or after agents of government allegedly attacked or killed them, follow this draconian disposition of blocking their accounts? That is not constitutional.

“I’m sending this message to Mr President whether he knows or he doesn’t know, let him be shown what I am saying. His people have no right to do what they are doing. Please, they should desist and unblock the accounts of these young people and allow them to carry on with their normal activities as Nigerians. You cannot harass them, we are in a democracy, we are not in a military regime,” Galadima noted.

