Politics
‘We won’t labour in vain’, Lasun reacts to Tinubu’s ‘mushroom party’ comment
Osun gubernatorial candidate under the banner of Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Lasun, has reacted to a statement by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the zero chances of opposition parties in the 2023 general elections.
The standard bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) had, at a mega rally of the party held in Osogbo, Osun State, ahead of the July 16 governorship election, made subtle abusive reference to Labour Party in the state.
“Think about your children and vote accordingly so you can see the future. Come out en masse. Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers”, Tinubu noted.
Reacting to the development in an Arise TV interview on Thursday, Lasun dismissed the comment as inconsequential and unbecoming of someone wanting to lead a country.
Read also:Osun govt distances self from attack on Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuf’s home
He expressed optimism that his party would not labour in vain nor bow down in the forthcoming election.
He said: “When I contested election for the post of Deputy Speaker, I won. Up till today, they can’t find the reason for that. There is difference between politicians and voters. Our party isn’t mushroom party.
“How can you come to that public space and begin to wish people negative things. It’s sad and disappointing. Our party will never labour till death. We’re going to work and be successful.”
