We’ll gladly accept Obaseki —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Friday it would gladly admit the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, into its fold if he decided to pitch his tent with the party.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee had on Friday disqualified the governor from the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State over alleged discrepancies in the names and certificates he filled in his forms with the party.

The panel also disqualified two other aspirants –Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen from the governorship primaries for various reasons.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this to journalists, however, said Obaseki had not approached the PDP for membership.

He added that the governor would not get an automatic ticket if he joined the party.

Ologbondiyan said:

“Yes of course, we will accept him if he approaches us for membership.

“Joining a party is different from contesting election. These are two separate things.

“People join political parties from their wards. We are in touch with our Edo State chapter and they have not told us that the governor had joined our party.”

