News
WHO worried new COVID-19 Mu variant ‘resistant to vaccines’
The World Health Organisation has revealed that it is monitoring a new coronavirus “variant of interest” named Mu – also known by its scientific name as B.1.621.
This was disclosed by Dr. Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the WHO, at a UN press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.
In its weekly epidemiological update, WHO warned that the variant was becoming increasingly prevalent in Colombia and Ecuador and had shown signs of possible resistance to vaccines.
Mu was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, and since then there have been “sporadic reports” of cases and outbreaks in South America and Europe, WHO said.
While the global prevalence of Mu among sequenced COVID-19 cases is below 0.1 per cent, its prevalence had consistently increased in Colombia and Ecuador, where it is now responsible for around 39 per cent and 13 per cent of infections, respectively.
Reports on the variant’s prevalence should be interpreted with due consideration given to the low sequencing capacity of most countries, the agency said.
Read also: Directive on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination in Edo stands – Gov Obaseki
Mu is the fifth variant of interest to be monitored by the WHO since March.
It has a number of mutations that suggest it could be more resistant to vaccines, the health agency warned, but stressed that further research would be needed to confirm this.
Preliminary data show a reduced effectiveness of vaccines “similar to that seen for the Beta variant”.
The WHO said it would be monitoring “the epidemiology of the Mu variant in South America, particularly with the co-circulation of the Delta variant for changes”.
As of Aug. 29, over 4,500 sequences (3,794 B.1.621 sequences and 856 B.1.621.1 sequences), genome sequences, analysed samples of the virus taken from patients, had been designated as Mu in the past four weeks.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...