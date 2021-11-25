Why APC is patient, taking its time over congresses —Gov Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has revealed that the All Progressives Congress is being careful and patient over the conduct of congresses in order to ensure victory in the 2023 elections.

Sule made this assertion on Wednesday, during a guest appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, noting the party was treading with caution in conducting its congress and in the selection of principal officers that will pilot its affairs.

“Our plan is not to be able to lose this election in 2023 and that is everything we are doing.

“That is why we are being very careful in congresses, we are extremely careful in the selection of national officers, we are very careful in taking a decision.

“Rather than intimidation, the best thing that anybody who wants this power should do is to present themselves as credible, competent people who have the capacity to take over from Muhammadu Buhari and build on what he has already started,” he stated.

The governor also spoke about the rumoured presidential ambition of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, among others.

He maintained that they must prove to Nigerians that they have all it takes to lead the country.

“Any one of them can come in and be able to display and prove to the people for support. At the end of the day, it is Nigerians that are able to do that (to choose).

“Once you are able to convince Nigerians that this is the right thing, the people have the opportunity to compare to say this is the right person,” the Governor said.

