Why I want to be Nigeria’s President – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Friday he was the right man to rule Nigeria beginning from 2023.

The former Lagos State governor stated this when he visited the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, to seek the monarch’s blessings for his 2023 presidential ambition.

Tinubu described the job of president as very demanding.

He said: “I am not applying for the job of bricklaying or grave digging. I went to school to study accountancy and management.

“I am applying for a thinking job and I will do it right. The job I want to do for Nigeria to be greater and to be proud of itself.

“The time is here now; the clock is ticking; the calendar is ticking and this is the time Nigerians need a thorough hope, solid hope for progress, prosperity and growth.

“We need a lot of jobs for our children, solid education for our children. We need progress for our country and we need someone that can do this.

“I offer myself the opportunity to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I have informed President Buhari that I want to step into his shoes. I told him I want to serve my country to the best of my knowledge.

“I need your endorsement and your prayers. We believe in one Nigeria, irrespective of our tribe, we must see ourselves as one entity that will bring progress to Nigeria, and this is my promise.”

