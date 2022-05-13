Why IPOB must drop quest for Biafra Republic – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday explained why the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should drop its agitation for the actualization of the Republic of Biafra.

Mohammed, who addressed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Anambra State, said the people of the South-East extraction own half of the capital investments in the country.

The governor is one of the politicians eyeing the PDP presidential ticket at this month’s primary slated for Abuja.

He noted that IPOB should not be talking about self-determination when the Igbos have investments in every part of the country.

He said: “When I was minister of Federal Capital Territory, the Igbo capital investment in Abuja was over 50 percent.

READ ALSO: IPOB dismisses rumour of planned attack on Northerners, others in South-East

“That is the true position, not only in Abuja, but in Kano, Lagos, Kaduna and other states. So, we are interrelated and connected as a people in Nigeria.

“We need to stabilise that symbiotic bond that binds us together. When IPOB is talking about self-determination and self-actualization for where? When you own over half of the country.

“God may not give you everything. He has given something to you. That is the truth. Because of this, I am calling for this unity and fraternity among us. If the Igbo youth understand this, they will now know the need for peace and unity in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now